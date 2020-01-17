KINGSBERG--Harold "Reg." The Board of Directors, staff, children and families of Northside Center for Child Development are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear Board Member "Reg" Harold Kingsberg. Reg was a longtime member of Northside Center for Child Development's Board. Reg was a fierce advocate and great supporter of Northside. Reg will be very fondly remembered for his dedication to Northside, its children and families, and his determination to ensure that Northside had a new and permanent home. We are exceedingly grateful for Reg's almost 30 years of unwavering commitment to Northside and its children. He will be sorely missed. Northside Center, Board of Directors Michael Goldstein, Board Chair; Thelma Dye, Ph.D., The Hilde L. Mosse Executive Director/CEO



