KOBLINER--Dr. Harold, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving children Kenneth, Perry, and Beth, on May 17. A distinguished educator who contributed in extraordinary ways to the field of public education, he possessed an unassailable ethical core, an exuberance for life, and a remarkable gift for enriching the lives of others -- most especially his children, his children-in-law David and Miriam, and his grandchildren Rebecca, Adam, Benjamin, Joshua, Sarah, and Jacob. With his passing, Harold rejoins the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Shirley, who died in 2016. Harold and Shirley's exceptional love and partnership were the foundation on which they built their world together. Their vibrant union set the standard for their family and defined two remarkably full lives. When asked the secret to a happiness like his and Shirley's, Harold always replied: "We both put each other's needs before our own." Born August 2, 1929, just weeks before the stock market crash, Harold was raised in the Bronx by his father Meyer, from Ukraine, and his mother Celia, from Lithuania, both Jewish immigrants who struggled during the Great Depression. At just eight years old, Harold took his first "job" in the local candy store, answering the neighborhood's only phone and alerting neighbors when they received a call. In return he would receive a nickel tip, which he never used to buy candy, but instead brought home to help support his family. Harold enrolled at age 16 at The City College of New York, graduated cum laude, and earned his Ph.D. from New York University's School of Education. Years later, he would receive CCNY's Townsend Harris Medal, an honor reserved for the school's most accomplished alumni. Harold began teaching in the New York City public school system in 1950, but was soon drafted into the United States Army and stationed at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island. Around this time, the army introduced new educational requirements mandating that soldiers graduate from high school. In response, Harold spearheaded a cooperative educational program between the base and the NYC Board of Education, as well as language classes for non- English speakers and a counseling program to assist soldiers, some of whom were unable to read, with correspondence courses. For these efforts, he was named Soldier of the Month in 1955, and was honored with a parade on Governors Island -- an event covered in the New York Post with the headline "Bronx Boy Makes Good." Harold's education career spanned four decades in the NYC public school system, including positions as an assistant principal while still in his twenties -- making him the youngest at the time -- and later the principal of Marie Curie Junior High School, J.H.S. 158, in Bayside, Queens. An advocate for students of all backgrounds and levels of ability, he was a pioneer in special education long before the federal government mandated equal access. His programs, including one which provided art, music, and foreign language classes to children with special needs for the first time, were adopted as models for junior high schools city-wide, and he also organized the first conference on special education for NYC principals and superintendents. Outside of the classroom, Harold put a high priority on community outreach, establishing alliances with the Interracial and Interfaith Council and the NAACP, and creating community activities for both students and parents. Harold was later appointed to the highest education position in the state of New York filled by competitive exam: Chairman of the Board of Examiners. As leader of the board, an independent agency that oversaw the creation and implementation of rigorous tests for teachers and supervisors in NYC, Harold held to his core belief: you need excellent teachers in order to best educate children. He also fought for the principle that teachers must have proficiency in the subjects they teach. Harold's commitment to pedagogy was matched only by his dedication to family. As a 17-year-old, he spotted a 16-year-old Shirley Cohen, from Astoria, at a dance at the 92nd Street Y. "She's for me," he recalled thinking of the girl in the purple dress. Shirley went on to be a high school chemistry teacher, and they married in 1951, raising their children in Queens. As a father and grandfather, Harold never missed a school event or a birthday party -- he always showed up. He will be deeply missed by his six grandchildren for his warmth, optimism, integrity, willingness to tackle any project or problem, love of history, and amazing vocabulary. A dozen years ago, Harold and Shirley began collecting and categorizing idioms and expressions -- without using Google -- in an effort to share their love of language with their grandchildren. The result was their book "So To Speak: 11,000 Expressions That'll Knock Your Socks Off," which will be published in November by Simon & Schuster. Due to the ongoing public health crisis, Harold's burial and funeral service were held privately. An in-person gathering to celebrate Harold's life will take place once possible and safe.





