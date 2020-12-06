1/1
HAROLD LUI
LUI--Harold. Harold Lui, born January 5, 1934. Died peacefully at home on November 27, 2020. Always put family first. Loved Yankees, basketball, music and show tunes, meals with family, buttered rolls and coffee, driving, coupon clipping and supermarket shopping. Born and raised in Chinatown, Harold was a social worker (MSW, Hunter College) and lifelong advocate for the Chinese American community at Hamilton Madison House, New York City Housing Authority, Founder and Director of CPC and director of Chinatown Health Clinic, board member of Henry Street Settlement, MOCA, and Asian and Pacific Islander American Health Forum. He will be missed by wife Patsy, children Monique Holloway (Eric), and Derek (Margaret), and grandchildren Ben, Dana, Juliana, and Vivienne, and his extended family of siblings and their spouses, nieces, nephews and cousins. Known for his tireless involvement with youth sports in Chinatown and organizing events. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the MOCA, CBWCHC or favorite charity.


Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
