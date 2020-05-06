1933 - 2020

Harold Morick, PhD, August 28, 1933 - March 27, 2020.

It is with great sadness and deep love that Harold Morick's family announces that he died in the Berkshires on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 86. The only child of Ana Kathe and Heinrich Morick, he will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Jeanette, and their two daughters, Kathe and Madeleine. He will also be lovingly remembered by Dorian and Emily, his daughters from a prior marriage, and Eva, his granddaughter.

Hal received his baccalaureate degree from Brown University and his doctoral degree from Columbia University. He was a professor of philosophy at the State University of New York at Albany from 1967-2000, specializing in analytic philosophy, Wittgenstein, and Freud and having published three books of philosophy. At the time of his death, he was editing a selection of essays by Sigmund Freud for a volume about Freud as a philosopher.

He loved the Berkshires, swimming, The Simpsons, and eating. He was known as "Hal" to all who loved him and hated it when his wife called him "Harold." He accepted, without judgment, all the highs and lows life had to offer, from the movies (Late Night to Ingmar Bergman) to food (his last meal-a pulled pork sandwich with Prosecco). And no matter one's background, age, or ethnicity, he was a great listener. He was a gentle person and therefore a steady comfort to all, especially his children. He will be profoundly missed.

A private memorial will be held. Donations in his name may be made to Austin Riggs, at austenriggs.org.

