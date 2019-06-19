OELBAUM--Harold, on June 18, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy for over 50 years. Son of Betty and Max Oelbaum, devoted father to Louise Rubenfeld, Andrew and Lise Oelbaum, Jennifer and Andrew Lucas. Adoring grandfather to Joshua, Michael, Ashley, Matthew, Nicole and Elizabeth. Graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, Harvard Law School and New York University School of Law. Funeral on Thursday, June 20, 11am at Central Synagogue in New York City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dr. Stephen Nimer at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, Florida.
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019