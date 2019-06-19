HAROLD OELBAUM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD OELBAUM.
Obituary
Send Flowers

OELBAUM--Harold, on June 18, 2019. Loving husband of Nancy for over 50 years. Son of Betty and Max Oelbaum, devoted father to Louise Rubenfeld, Andrew and Lise Oelbaum, Jennifer and Andrew Lucas. Adoring grandfather to Joshua, Michael, Ashley, Matthew, Nicole and Elizabeth. Graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, Harvard Law School and New York University School of Law. Funeral on Thursday, June 20, 11am at Central Synagogue in New York City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dr. Stephen Nimer at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, Florida.
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019
bullet NYU
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.