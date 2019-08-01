PRINCE--Harold. The Actors Fund mourns the loss of our longest-serving Trustee, Harold Prince, who was on the Board for more than 50 years. House Seat tickets to his "Phantom of the Opera" became the backbone for our membership program; he led the effort to make assisted living a vital part of The Actors Fund Home in New Jersey; and he chaired the campaign to build The Dorothy Ross Friedman and Palm View Residences for members of the entertainment industry in New York City and Los Angeles. As a Trustee, he always encouraged everyone in his orbit to support our work, ensuring yet another way his legacy in the performing arts will continue. Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman; Joseph P. Benincasa, CEO of The Actors Fund



