PRINCE--Harold. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library deeply mourn the passing of Harold Prince, a dedicated member of the Library family. A prolific and legendary Broadway producer and director, Hal joined the Library's Board of Trustees in 1986 and was named a Life Trustee in 2003. He was a passionate advocate for our Library for the Performing Arts (LPA) and the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT), in particular. Thanks to Hal's incredible generosity, LPA is home to his personal archives, which document his extraordinary accomplishments and contributions to some of the most significant Broadway musicals of the 20th century. In September, LPA will open an exhibition examining Hal's illustrious career, from his early years as a stage manager to his direction of musical triumphs such as Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, and The Phantom of the Opera. The Library is proud to be home to many of the documents, objects, and recordings that chronicle Hal's life and work, and we are deeply saddened that he won't be with us for his celebration. We offer our deepest sympathies to Hal's wife, Judy, his children, Daisy and Charles, and his many friends and family. He will be profoundly missed. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President



