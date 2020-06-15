1933 - 2020

Harold Rasnick Foster, father of Rachel and Joshua Foster, father-in-law to Alain Kodsi, and grandfather to Daniel (22), Elisa (19), and Matthew (16) Kodsi, and companion to Ellen Goldman, died on Sunday, June 14th at his home of 53 years in Park Slope at the age of 86.



Hal was born on November 20, 1933 in the Bronx and raised with his parents Hannah and David Foster a block away from the ocean in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and received a degree in Architecture and City Planning from Cornell University.



Starting his career as an architect in private practice, Hal then worked for Health and Hospitals Corp and eventually retired as Director of Computer Aided Design and Drafting for the Human Resources Administration. Proud to be an architect, he was devoted to his profession for over 40 years.



Hal was married to Zelda Leader Foster, a social worker and pioneer in hospice, whom he met on Fire Island, from 1965 until her death from cancer in 2006. Choosing to raise their children, Rachel and Josh, in Park Slope, Zelda and Hal were deeply community oriented and committed to Brooklyn from the time they purchased their brownstone on President Street in 1967. For the past 15 years, Hal enjoyed sharing meals with family and friends at Josh's restaurant, Stone Park Cafe, and, more recently, visiting the Brooklyn Cat Cafe that Rachel co-founded.



For the past ten years, Hal had a devoted life partner, Ellen, with whom he shared a passion for life, culture, New York City, and world travel. Ellen and Josh were by Hal's side when he died.



A lifelong progressive thinker and intellectual, Hal was a creative and gentle soul, with a love of architecture, travel, and conversation. He had deep friendships, many spanning over 70 years. Raised in a family with roots in political activism, he valued knowledge, science, critical thinking, and a free flow of ideas. Hal had a clear ethical compass, a keen sense of humor, and a steadfast work ethic.



Hal loved a good Negroni and adored his cats. True to his architectural training, he believed in careful planning and measuring twice and cutting once. He was an avid photographer and, as a maker of elaborate maps, was the family's personal GPS before GPS was a thing. Also ahead of his time, he studied computer programming in the 1960s and, for many years, was the go to neighborhood tech center.



The family will hold a private outdoor shiva on Tuesday, June 16th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Brooklyn Heights for family and friends. Please let the family know if you are able to join them by emailing rfkodsi@gmail.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Any donations should be sent to one of the organizations Hal very much valued: Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, Brooklyn Museum of Art, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and National Public Radio/WQXR.

