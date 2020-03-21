ROMANOFF--Harold S., a resident of New Rochelle, died on March 18, 2020. He was 97. Mr. Romanoff was born on February 22, 1923, in Brooklyn, NY. After high school, he had a distinguished career in the military, serving during World War II in France and Germany. On September 13, 1947, he married Doris Freeman. After the war, he was a successful inventor, manufacturer, and businessman. He is survived by his devoted daughters, Lynne R. Cohen (Donald), and Laurie R. Sedwick (fiance Marc Ackerman), and his loving grandchildren Brian H. Cohen, Jeffrey A. Sedwick, Carly N. Sedwick, and Amy E. Cohen. He s was predeceased by his wife Doris. There will be a graveside service Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 11am at Sharon Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 21, 2020