RUBIN--Harold, of Fort Lee, also formerly of Delray Beach, Florida, passed on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Harold was the son of Jack and Minnie Rubin, and was married to his beloved wife, Enid Joan Rubin, who died in September, for 72 years. Harold graduated from High School early and joined the Coast Guard in 1943, became a torpedo man, and served in both the Atlantic and the Pacific theaters. After returning from service he married Enid and began employment with Enid's dad's (Herman Neuwirth) company, Testrite Instrument Company, Inc., in Canal Street, NY, and rose to President and eventually chairman. Testrite celebrates its 100th anniversary this year under the leadership of Harold's son, Larry and grandson, Jeffrey. Harold raised his family in New Milford before moving to Fort Lee. Harold was a longtime member of Montammy Golf Club and a Mason. His beloved brother, Arthur Rubin and sister, Adele Goldberg predeceased him, and he is survived by his brother, Michael. Harold is also survived by his son, Andy, three grandsons, including Matt and Russell, and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Asher, Simone and Ezra. Services will be held at 11am Tuesday at the Gutterman and Musicant funeral home in Hackensack.



