SIEGEL--Harold. Harold Siegel passed away on Wednesday, March 20 at the age of 89. As the patriarch and anchor of our family, you taught us about love and happiness and the meaning of family. Everyone who knew you loved you and marveled over the strength of your 64- year marriage. We will always remember your passion for life and how to live it to the very fullest. You have achieved so much as a husband, father, grandfather, businessman, and friend to so very many, and for this you will never be forgotten. You will be missed by the many people whose lives you have touched. We love you and you will be in our hearts and thoughts forever and always. With much love, Marilyn, Laura, Mitch, Nina, Gary, Adam, Will, Stephanie, Ali, and Ben. There will be a service on Sunday, March 24 at 10am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, New York City. Burial to follow at Beth Moses Cemetery. Shiva at the Friars Club from 4pm-9pm.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD SIEGEL.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2019