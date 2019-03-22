Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD SIEGEL. View Sign

SIEGEL--Harold. Harold Siegel passed away on Wednesday, March 20 at the age of 89. As the patriarch and anchor of our family, you taught us about love and happiness and the meaning of family. Everyone who knew you loved you and marveled over the strength of your 64- year marriage. We will always remember your passion for life and how to live it to the very fullest. You have achieved so much as a husband, father, grandfather, businessman, and friend to so very many, and for this you will never be forgotten. You will be missed by the many people whose lives you have touched. We love you and you will be in our hearts and thoughts forever and always. With much love, Marilyn, Laura, Mitch, Nina, Gary, Adam, Will, Stephanie, Ali, and Ben. There will be a service on Sunday, March 24 at 10am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, New York City. Burial to follow at Beth Moses Cemetery. Shiva at the Friars Club from 4pm-9pm.



SIEGEL--Harold. Harold Siegel passed away on Wednesday, March 20 at the age of 89. As the patriarch and anchor of our family, you taught us about love and happiness and the meaning of family. Everyone who knew you loved you and marveled over the strength of your 64- year marriage. We will always remember your passion for life and how to live it to the very fullest. You have achieved so much as a husband, father, grandfather, businessman, and friend to so very many, and for this you will never be forgotten. You will be missed by the many people whose lives you have touched. We love you and you will be in our hearts and thoughts forever and always. With much love, Marilyn, Laura, Mitch, Nina, Gary, Adam, Will, Stephanie, Ali, and Ben. There will be a service on Sunday, March 24 at 10am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, New York City. Burial to follow at Beth Moses Cemetery. Shiva at the Friars Club from 4pm-9pm. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close