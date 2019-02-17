Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD TALBOTT. View Sign

TALBOTT--Harold, died peacefully at his home in Marion, Massachusetts, on February 7, from complications of Parkinson's disease. In his just-published memoir, Tendrel, Harold wrote, "although my ancestors were rather distinguished, I was always out of step with the rest of my family. Instead I preferred to go my own way, which may explain how, from my beginnings in the sophisticated worlds of New York and Europe, I ended up as a student of Tibetan lamas." Harold and his twin brother, John Talbott, were born in New York City on February 21, 1939, to Margaret "Peggy" Thayer and Harold E. Talbott, Jr. Their parents lived at the apex of high society in New York, and briefly in Washington, DC, when Mr. Talbott was Secretary of the Air Force. Celebrated for her beauty and charm, Harold's mother counted among her friends such social luminaries as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Noel Coward, and Truman Capote. Harold's decision to go his own way required courage. At St. Paul's School, where he developed his passion for French literature, and later at Harvard (1962) he admitted he was gay at a time when homosexuality was neither discussed nor tolerated. Yet thanks to his humor, charm and intelligence, Harold was accepted by his classmates, teachers, and friends. While at school Harold converted to Catholicism. Later he befriended Alan Watts, who, knowing of his interest in Buddhism, introduced him to the Benedictine monk Dom Aelred Graham, who became his mentor and close friend. Harold twice traveled to the Abbey of Gesthemene in Kentucky to meet Thomas Merton, through whose writings he "fell in love with the monastic life." After his mother committed suicide in 1962, Harold lived in New York, rarely going out for two years until he met the famous piano duo, Bobby Fizdale and Arthur Gold. They took him under their wing and introduced him to many of New York's most talented people, including Tanny and George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, and Stella Adler who became friends. In 1967 Dom Aelred invited him to be his assistant and secretary on a year-long trip to Asia to meet leading figures of the world's non-Christian religions including the Dalai Lama. After their audience, Harold asked His Holiness if he might return to India to study with him. In 1968 he spent the winter at Dharamsala as a private student of the Dalai Lama, who told him he would become his "monk in America." However, Harold became a follower of the Nyingma, or "Old School" tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, to which he committed himself for the rest of his life. In November 1968 Harold served as Thomas Merton's guide to Tibetan lamas in the Himalayas during Merton's travels to Asia that year. Harold introduced Merton to many Tibetan Buddhist teachers, including the Dalai Lama and the great lama, Chatral Rinpoche, who Merton confided to Harold, "is the greatest man I have ever met." He urged Harold to find a lama to teach him Dzogchen. Shortly after Merton's departure from India, and his sudden death a few days later in Thailand, Harold found his own lama - the Tibetan yogi Lama Gyurdala, who guided him onto the path of Dzogchen. Harold's study with Lama Gyurdala, and with His Holiness Dudjom Rinpoche, titular head of the Nyingma lineage, was made possible thanks to Tulku Thondup Rinpoche, then a professor of Tibetan at Lucknow University, who acted as Harold's translator and mentor. Seven years later when Lama Gyurdala lay dying in an impoverished Delhi neighborhood, Harold remained at his bedside day and night. After Lama Gyurdala died in early 1975, Harold's close friend Michael Baldwin persuaded him to return to America and settle nearby in Marion, Massachusetts. After his arrival in Marion, Harold and Michael established the Buddhayana Foundation to translate, edit, and publish important works about Tibetan Buddhism. In the mid-1970s Dodrup Chen Rinpoche, a Nyingma lama living in Sikkim, visited the US to attend to his students in western Massachusetts. Tulku Thondup introduced Harold to the great lama, who stayed with Harold for several months, giving teachings to his students at Harold's Marion home, a practice that continued whenever Dodrup Chen's came to the U.S. In 1980 Tulku Thondup was a visiting scholar at Harvard's Center for the Study of World Religions, eventually becoming a permanent resident and citizen of the U.S. From the 1970s until his death Harold worked with Tulku Thondup as editor of the many books on Tibetan Buddhism that Tulku Thondup wrote, translated, and published under the auspices of the Buddhayana Foundation. Thanks to Harold's and Tulku Thondup's work over the years many Americans have been introduced to the wisdom of Tibetan Buddhism. The title of Harold's memoir Tendrel, released this month, fittingly refers to the 'auspicious connections' that marked and shaped his life as a private monk in a secular age, a life that testifies to the supreme importance of the spiritual dimension of human life. Everyone who knew him will remember Harold for his humor, his intelligence, his generosity, and most of all for his gift of friendship. He is survived by his brother, John, 11 nieces and nephews, and an army of cousins. In gratitude for Harold's life in lieu of flowers, a tax-deductible donation may be made to the Buddhayana Foundation, 204 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019 