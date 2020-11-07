THURMAN--Harold, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Naomi; son, Brad and his wife, Jeanine; son, Scott, and his dearest friend Kevin; grandson Darren and his wife Emily and granddaughter Jessica and her partner Collette, and his cherished lifelong partners Patrick (deceased) and his wife Catherine Consalvas and family. Harold was a distinguished constructor/builder developer in New York City, Connecticut and the New York metropolitan area for over 50 years. He will be fondly remembered by his family and business associates. Harold had a deep love of family and faith and conveyed a thoughtful business acumen and quest for knowledge. Harold was a mentor for many and will be missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him. Please consider a memorial contribution to: https://nyulangone.org/
give/fundraise or the Wounded Warriors
Project or St. Judes Hospital for Children.