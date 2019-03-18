Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD TUROBINER. View Sign





TUROBINER--Harold, longtime West Side resident, born in Lodz, Poland to Charles and Sylvia Turobiner, died at 90 of complications from bladder cancer on March 15th. Harold was a loving and generous husband, father and grandparent who was passionately devoted to his family. He enthusiastically supported all he knew and inspired family and friends with his high standards, generosity and dedication to community. He was a passionate supporter of Jewish causes. He was a longtime benefactor of the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, including service on the National Board and patronage of the Jesselson Heart Center, Charlies's Floor at the Infant Center, Alice Turobiner Pulmonary Oncology Unit and, most recently, a program for the treatment of autism. He was also a founding supporter of Yeshivat Bnei Akiva in Jerusalem, a member of standing committees of Yeshiva University and had a longstanding and supportive affiliation with The Jewish Center. In addition, he supported kidney cancer research at Weil Cornell Medical Center. Harold graduated from the University of Florida and Brooklyn Law School. After serving a stint in the US Naval Reserve during the Korean War , Harold joined Leon Tempelsman and Son, a diamond trading firm led by Maurice Tempelsman, and rose from staff accountant to Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer. After a long and successful career working directly with Mr. Tempelsman, Harold retired and then worked for a few years with his family's real estate business until it was sold. His wife of 42 years, Alice, passed away in September 2000. Harold is survived by children, Ann (Jonathan Dachs) and Carol (John Finley); and grandchildren, Nina, Josh and Julia (Alex Yudim) and Rebecca, Sarah and Ethan Finley. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18th at 9am "The Riverside" Memorial Chapel, 76th Street on Amsterdam Avenue. The family has expressed the wish that the burial service be private. Donations to American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem (or a ). Published in The New York Times on Mar. 18, 2019

