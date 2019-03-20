HAROLD TUROBINER

TUROBINER--Harold. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Harold Turobiner, husband of the late Alice. Harold's legacy will live on through the continuing efforts of his family. We extend our condolences to his daughters, Carol Finley (John) and Ann Dachs (Jonathan); and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 20, 2019
