Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD TUROBINER. View Sign

TUROBINER--Harold. The Yeshiva University family is saddened by the passing of Harold Turobiner, z"l, who with his late wife Alice Turobiner, z"l, was a YU Guardian. Staunch leaders on behalf of Yeshiva University's affiliated high schools, he and his wife established the Alice and Harold Turobiner Endowed Scholarship for the High Schools as well as a scholarship fund for students with learning disabilities. Harold was a cherished friend and admired former member of the YU High Schools Board of Overseers. Heartfelt condolences to his children, Ann (and Jonathan) Dachs, Carol (and John) Findley, and his grandchildren, Nina, Josh, Julia, Rebecca, Sarah, and Ethan. May the entire family find comfort among all who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman of the Board of Trustees



