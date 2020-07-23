1/
HARRIET BECKER
BECKER--Harriet. The American Society for Yad Vashem mourns the passing of Harriet Becker, beloved mother of ASYV Board Member Marilyn (and Barry) Rubenstein, sister of Stanley Schneier, grandmother of Rebecca (and Michael) Altman and Brian (and Dara) Rubenstein and great-grandmother of Ryan Altman, Rachel Altman, Brooke Rubenstein and Taylor Rubenstein. Harriet was a generous supporter of the American Society for YadVashem and other Jewish causes. May the Becker and Rubenstein families be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Lenny Wilf, Chairman Stanley H. Stone, Executive Director


Published in New York Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
