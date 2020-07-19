COHEN--Harriet. James and Lisa Cohen of Alpine, New Jersey regretfully announce the passing of Harriet Cohen, who died at her home in Englewood, NJ on July 5 after a long illness. She was 93 years old. Born Harriet Norma Brandwein on May 19, 1927 in Bayonne, NJ, Harriet was an accomplished concert pianist who played with the local Bayonne symphony while still a teenager. Following one of these concerts, an introduction was made to her future husband and soulmate, Robert B. Cohen. They were married in 1947 and were inseparable for the next 65 years until Robert's passing in 2012. The Cohens split their time between Englewood, where they raised their children, Claudia, Michael, and James, and Palm Beach, Florida. Harriet was a dedicated mother who relished family events and holidays. She also loved to travel, enjoying many happy trips with Robert and their wonderful group of friends. At home, she was known for her elegance and style and her passion for entertaining. Harriet's daughter Claudia was a noted television and print journalist who passed away in 2007. Her son Michael was an executive at Hudson News, the Cohen family business, who passed away in 1997. Harriet is survived by her son James, also of Hudson News, and her six grandchildren: Samantha Perelman, Robert B. Cohen II, Justin Cohen, Michael Spencer Cohen, Alex Cohen, and Jaclyn Cohen. The World Values Network





