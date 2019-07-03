FULTON--Harriet. Harriet Kelsey Fulton, 75, currently of Great Barrington, MA, died suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Her grandfather, Thomas C. Fulton, was Co-Founder of Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. of Lancaster, Ohio, and his wife, Eva Lupher Fulton. She was the daughter of Cyrus Lupher Fulton and Harriet Lanman Fulton, a direct descendent of Jonathan Trumbull, First Governor of Connecticut and his son, John Trumbull, who is renowned for painting the rotunda at the Capital in Washington, D.C. Born on June 5, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio. She attended Columbus School for Girls, Columbus, Ohio. Ethel Walker School, Simsbury, CT. Bennett College, Millbrook, NY. She was previously married to deceased Ronald Peter Eichberg Leeds, father of her children, Natalie (Eichberg) Leeds Leventhal of New York City and deceased infant, Cyrus Fulton Eichberg Leeds. Her life's passion was volunteering with Hospice, The Boys and Girls Club of Hobe Sound, FL and two teacup chihuahuas, Bill and Tom Fulton. In addition to being the most loving, caring mother a child could ever ask for, she found her greatest joy in life was being a hands on, constant presence in her adoring granddaughter's life. Her daughter affectionately refereed to themselves as "The 3 Musketeers". Preceded in death by sister, Linda Fulton Burns, and sister, Dinah Lupher Fulton, currently of Philadelphia, PA. As well as nieces and nephew, Dinah Fawcett Young, Lorimer, Samantha and Perry Burns. And her beloved granddaughter and namesake, Harriet Fulton Leventhal. Her memorial service is being held at St. Matthew's Garden Chapel, Bedford, NY, July 9 at 10am.
Published in The New York Times on July 3, 2019