GROSSMAN--Harriet (Hani) Hani (nee Rosofsky) died peacefully of COVID-19 on May 16. Wife, mother, grand-mother and artist, she grew up on Barnes Avenue in the Bronx steeped in Yiddish and Zionist culture. Wife of William Grossman for 55 years until his death in 2006. Survived by loving sons Eric and David, daughers-in-law Betsy Schorr and Kate McCartin, and grandchildren Nina and Josh, Sofi and Jet.





