LAXER--Harriet, 90 years old, passed away on February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Devoted mother of Cary and Norma Laxer and Joel and Jodi Laxer. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Alison, Dana and Kira. Funeral services Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Riverside- Nassau North Chapels, 55 North Station Plaza (Opp. LIRR), Great Neck, New York. Interment to follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Glendale, New York.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 25, 2019