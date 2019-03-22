Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MEYERSON--Harriet. Harriet Seiden Meyerson, 85, died in Delray Beach, FL on February 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Maurice and Kate Seiden and sister to Mel Seiden (deceased), Ruth (George) Tomkin and Myrna Gordon. Harriet settled in northern New Jersey to raise her family with ex-husband Leonard Meyerson and pursue a teaching career after graduating from NYU School of Education. After her divorce, Harriet moved to Washington, DC where she resided for 25 years and became President of the city's chapter of Hadassah. Her role with Hadassah gave her entre to meet, talk and work with multiple US Presidents, politicians, diplomats, world and business leaders plus philanthropists, even cultivating a personal connection with Barbara Bush. Harriet was an avid reader, did not fear being alone but truly loved a party. She could talk about most any subject from books and movies to politics, art, antiques and more. While she was fiercely independent, kind, empathetic, generous and charitable, her greatest joy were her children and grandchildren, whom she encouraged to participate in philanthropy. She taught her family about giving back by setting an example of service as an officer and lifelong volunteer of many nonprofit organizations and political campaigns. Her family pays tribute by remembering Harriet as, "a beautiful, brilliant, complicated fighter who lived life her way squeezing every ounce of energy out of it. Heaven has a spicy, spunky new angel, our own hurricane Harriet." Harriet is survived by her ex-husband and four children: Paula (Brian) Alprin, Daniel Meyerson, Jason (Gayle) Meyerson and Ilene (Steven) Sands plus five grandchildren: Katie, William, Grace, Tessa and Ella. Family and friends are invited to make a contribution in Harriet's name to St. Jude Hospital or the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.



