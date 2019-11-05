Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRIET OXMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OXMAN--Harriet Morel. age 92, died in Sarasota, FL, on October 25, 2019. Born in New York City, Harriet was a graduate of New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn, NY; a 1948 graduate of Cornell University's ILR School; and received her Master's degree in 1950 from



OXMAN--Harriet Morel. age 92, died in Sarasota, FL, on October 25, 2019. Born in New York City, Harriet was a graduate of New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn, NY; a 1948 graduate of Cornell University's ILR School; and received her Master's degree in 1950 from New York University , School of Education. Harriet served the New York City school system for 27 years, 24 of which were at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. There, she rose from being a Teacher of Social Studies to Licensed Guidance Counselor to Administrative Assistant to School Principal. During her 10-year tenure as Principal, she instituted the Academy of Music, Arts, Drama and Dance. She was a member of the Brooklyn Community Board #14, appointed by the Borough President. In NYC, Harriet received the Woman of Achievement Award from the Flatbush Business and Professional Woman's Association of Brooklyn. She was President of the NYC Chapter of the National Council of Administrative Women in Education, and she received the Distinguished Alumni Award from New Utrecht High School. She was Secretary and Vice President of the High School Assistant Principals Association and a member of the Executive Board of the Council of Administrators and Supervisors of New York City. In Florida, Harriet was an Account Executive for Morgan Stanley (Dean Witter). She founded the Suncoast Chapter of Retired School Supervisors and Administrators of NYC and served as President for 20 years. Harriet had a passion for libraries. She was on the Board of Directors of the Selby Library in Florida, and she played a prominent role in the development of the new Selby Library. She served as President, twice, for the Friends of Selby Library and supervised "The Friends Book Store." She was a member of the Cornell Sarasota Manatee Club, the Ivy League Club, the Republican Club, and Temple Emanuel. Harriet was an avid race walker and follower of the Pritikin Health Programs. She was a world traveler and her journeys are recorded in the book she published, "Around the World with Harriet." She enjoyed visiting exotic, out- of-the-way places and lecturing on her journeys. Interment was held at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. Harriet's husband, Theodore, a WWII USAAF veteran, predeceased her in 2014 and is also interred at the National Cemetery. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close