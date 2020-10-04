1/
HARRIET ROSENBLUM
ROSENBLUM--Harriet Sharon, lifelong resident of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Harriet will be lovingly remembered by brother Marc, his wife Andrea and their children Amie and Taylor; and sister-in-law Patricia, her daughter Eryn and son Seth and his wife Carly. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Kenneth and parents Leonard and Sylvia. Harriet was a dedicated elementary school teacher at PS 321 in Park Slope. Her career spanned nearly 50 years and touched the lives of thousands of students. A private family funeral will be held on Sunday, October 4th.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
