HARRIET SCHIMMEL

SCHIMMEL--Harriet. Passed away October 26, 2020 on her 88th birthday. Loving wife of Leo, who predeceased her in 2014. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and devoted friend. Previously of Oceanside, NY, and recently of Delray Beach, FL. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. For 60+ years she read The New York Times obituaries every morning, and would say that if she wasn't listed in them, she could begin her day. Mom, today you get to rest. Forever in our hearts - Baruch Dayan Emet. Mindy, Gary Rockwood and family; Jay Schimmel; Karla, Gary Miller and family





