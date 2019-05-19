SHANUS--Harriet Thea Rohr. Beloved wife of Sol, cherished mother of Sarene and Corey and mother-in-law of Phillip Feuer, Amy Wagner Shanus and Harold Treiber. Adored grandmother of Rose Feuer, Abigail Feuer (Daniel Blum), Benjamin, Julie and Maggie Shanus and great-grandmother of Phillip Blum. Loved sister of Florence Rohr Cohen and aunt of Harlan and Linda Cohen and Nancy and Joel Roffman. A vivacious presence who added sparkle to every room and made her family her main focus while maintaining an active life of the mind, she will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019