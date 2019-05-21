SHANUS - Harriet. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Harriet Shanus, cherished wife of the late Sol, beloved mother of Sarene and Corey, and mother-in-law of Harold Treiber and Amy Wagner Shanus. Harriet leaves behind a loving family that is continuing a tradition of Jewish philanthropy and exemplary leadership. We extend our deepest condolences to Harriet's children; to her grandchildren; to her great- grandchild; and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on May 21, 2019