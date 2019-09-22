SIGNER--Harriet, nee Rothenberg, 97, of Boca Raton, FL, died August 14, 2019 after a short illness. She grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Madison High School, Packer College Institute, and Adelphi University. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Arthur Signer, who was a family doctor in New Hyde Park, NY, and her son-in-law, Dr. Fred Silverman. She moved with her family to Kings Point, NY in 1961. In retirement, they lived in the North Shore Towers on Long Island and Boca Raton. She was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, and enjoyed an active social life as well as spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Dr. Richard (Helaine) Signer, Barbara Silverman, and William (Gloria) Signer, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Donations to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach, 9901 Donna Klein Blvd., Boca Raton, FL 33428.



