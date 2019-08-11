SLIVKA--Harriet (Holzberg), Age 91, daughter of Samuel and Anna (Berlin), clinical social worker, mentor, compassionate volunteer, beloved wife and companion for 63 years to Abraham. Loving mother to Sandy and Linda, Mark and Moira, Ann and Gary Koritzinsky, and Seth and Wendi. Devoted aunt to Susan, treasured grandmother to Barry, Derek, Lyle, Liam, Martha, Hannah, Erik, Justin, Jason, Clayton and Jacqueline, cherished great grandmother of seven, died peacefully on July 26th. Harriet's purpose in life was to help and care for those in need. Her voice was strong for what was right and she will be dearly missed. Donations in her memory may be made to: American Friends of Keshet Eilon, 25 Trinity Pass, Pound Ridge, NY 10576.



