YASSKY--Harriet Rose. Harriet Yassky passed on June 15, 2019, after two years of courageous resistance against degenerative disease. Harriet was born on December 2, 1941, in Rockville Centre, New York, to Robert and Edythe (nee Drube) Rose, and was followed two years later by her sister, Eileen. She was raised in Carle Place and Hempstead, and graduated from Hempstead High School, Barnard College and New York University School of Law. At 16, Harriet had the great fortune to meet Lester Yassky, whom she married in 1963 and with whom she raised three children, David, Evan and Rachel. She thrived as an attorney and a business executive, and enjoyed the warm friendship and admiration of countless colleagues and the love of many friends. Her energy, sparkle, brilliance, sense of adventure and generosity of spirit leave an indelible mark on a remarkable number of people from many communities. She is survived by family who feel deeply grateful for her love, including Lester, Eileen, David, Evan and Rachel, her brother-in-law, Richard Mann, her sisters-in-law, Sheila Wayman and Sasha Hazlett, her daughters-in-law, Andrea Didisheim, Diana Fortuna and Wendy Isaack, her grandchildren, Susan, Isaac, Leah, Margaret and Zev, her nephew Scott Mann and her niece Jennifer Davidman.
Published in The New York Times on June 18, 2019