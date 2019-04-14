MEIROWITZ--Harriett, peacefully, on April 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved and devoted wife for over 52 years of the late Martin, cherished mother of Suzanne Nederlander, Clifford, Spencer, and Lewis, mother-in-law of Bob Nederlander Jr., Alexandra, Natalie, and Lauren, adored grandmother of Richard, William, Ava, Jacob, Jordan, Justin, Isabel, Lucas, Deborah, Harry, and Dylan. Brilliant, beautiful, and vivacious; full of life and love for her family. She was our inspiration.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019