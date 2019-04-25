SPALDING HANCHETT--Harriett Harriett (Hat) Spalding Hanchett, of New York City, born in Grosse Pointe, MI to Dr. Edward D. and Rena (Rosenheim) Spalding, died peacefully after midnight April 18, 2019 in her second home (Grosse Ile, MI) which she inherited from her widely, warmly loved stepmother, Melody (Moore) Spalding. She attended Grosse Pointe High School and Walnut Hill School before Wellesley ('57). She became an assistant buyer at Lord and Taylor in New York after graduation from Wellesley. She married James Hanchett, a writer-editor with the New York Daily News, who had served with the USAF in the UK. Their daughter, Susan Hanchett Reaume lives in Grosse Ile with her husband, Kelly, "the boy next door". James was the first to refer to Jacqueline Kennedy as "Jackie O.". Active in Wellesley affairs, Hat was treasurer of New York's Chapin School. She leaves brother-in-law Larry Sharp and his children and grandkids. A memorial service will be held in New York in the summer. Gifts may be made to ASPCA, Wildlife Conservation Society, or .



