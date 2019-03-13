Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KATZ--Harriette Rose. Harriette Rose Katz. The family of the incomparable Harriette Rose Katz grieves the loss of their sister, mother, grandmother, auntie, mentor and inspiration. She left us on March 8, 2019, surrounded by all who loved her most. The most beautiful, elegant and strong woman, she was admired and loved by everyone fortunate enough to have met her. The nation's premier event planner, Harriette was a visionary entrepreneur and the recognized creative force behind the event industry in New York and beyond. Harnessing her passion for design, food and wine, she founded her event planning company, Gourmet Advisory Services, over 40 years ago and later founded The Chosen Few, an association of elite event vendors who partner with her company to assure exquisitely tailored and executed social, corporate and not-for-profit events for their clients. Among her many accolades, Harriette served as the President of the New York chapter of the Chaine de Rotissours, an 800-year-old dining society, and also served as a national officer of that organization as well as a fellow of the Culinary Institute of America. Twice a widow (of Burton Rose and Dr. Martin Katz), Harriette survived unspeakable tragedy to thrive and shine and bring love and light to her clients and everyone that knew her. She is the daughter for Maxwell and Edna Myers of Westchester. Among thousands who are pained by the loss of Harriette, she is survived by a large, loving and devoted family - her twin sister Renne Bernheim (Jerry), daughter and business partner Melissa Rosenbloom (Lawrence), granddaughters Gabrielle and Alexandra Rosenbloom, niece and business partner Claudia Warner (Jonathan), niece and business partner Trisha Stern (Seth), nephew Doug Bernheim (Susie Flax) and adoring grandnieces and grandnephews who were all her grandchildren: Maxwell Warner (Abby Shapiro), Marielle Warner, Lucie and Colette Flax Bernheim, and Alexander and Spencer Stern. It is impossible to adequately describe this once in a lifetime person, but suffice it to say she left a permanent footprint in this world. So we, her heartbroken family, mourn her passing, never forgetting her loving, generous and all-consuming devotion to all those she loved. Shiva sitting will be held at The Pierre, Wednesday, March 13, 4:00pm-8:00pm. The Bernheim, Rosenbloom, Warner, Stern and Flax Bernheim Family



