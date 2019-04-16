KLEINMAN--Harriette, the only child of David and Sadie Ungar, died April 15 at 106 years of age, in New Jersey. She was the beloved wife of Moe, who predeceased her, loving mother to Stephen, and grandmother to his sons David and Kenneth, and to her son Harvey and his wife Merrill Perlman. We were rewarded by her long life and will cherish her memory.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2019