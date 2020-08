Or Copy this URL to Share

COHEN--Harris David. Jan. 25, 1967 - Aug. 13, 1985 35 years since the most awful day of our lives. And we have missed you every day. Our memories are beautiful; our hearts are broken. Much love, Mom, Dad, Jonathan, Lisa, Jake & Benjamin





