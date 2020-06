Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHLESINGER--Harris. on May 14 at the age of 91, passed peacefully. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn, of 65 years, devoted father of Laurie Casserly, Eileen Cotton (Howard), Lillian Hertzberg (Robert), cherished grandfather of Amanda, Sophie, Wallace, and Charles. An avid golfer, and lover of the theater and jazz, his strength and good humor will be missed by all who knew him.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store