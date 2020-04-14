GARDNER--Harrison Jr. Harrison "Harry" Gardner Jr., of Morristown, NJ passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, surrounded by loved ones, as a result of complications from Alzheimer's. He was 88 years old and he led an extraordinary life. His family adored him and he enjoyed nothing more than being with them. His life was full of airplanes, golf, lawyering, skiing, good books, travel, fishing and hiking, Spanish lessons and bridge. Harry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie; his four children, Laura, Phil, Sarah and Tim and his ten grandchildren. The family would ask that any gifts be directed to the (act.alz.org)
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020