KINNEY--Harrison B., writer, died February 9, 2019, of heart failure. He was 97 years old and resided at Kendal-at-Lexington, in Lexington, Virginia, where he lived for eighteen years. He died surrounded by family and friends, and his companion of 34 years, Sandra Blanton. Mr. Kinney reported for The New Yorker magazine from 1949 to 1954, was a senior editor of McCall's Magazine from 1955 to 1958, and later, an executive speech writer with IBM and a writer on the staff of IBM's Think Magazine. His articles and fiction appeared in major, large-circulation magazines, including The Saturday Evening Post, Collier's, McCall's, Good Housekeeping, The Reader's Digest, American Heritage, and The New York Times Book Review. His books include a novel, Has Anybody Seen My Father? (1960, Simon and Schuster); The Last Supper of Leonardo Da Vinci (1953, Coward-McCann, based on one of his New Yorker "Talk of the Town" stories); children's books: The Lonesome Bear (1949) and The Kangaroo in the Attic (1960, both by McGraw-Hill); the definitive biography of James Thurber (James Thurber: His Life and Times, Henry Holt, 1995); and he edited The Thurber Letters (2002, Simon and Schuster). Mr. Kinney was born in Aroostook County, Maine, on August 16, 1921, graduated from Houlton (ME) High School in 1939, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Washington and Lee University in 1947, and in 1949 received a master's degree in English literature from Columbia University. He served more than three years in the Army during World War II and was a captain in the Medical Administrative Corps upon separation. He is survived by his former wife, Doris Getsinger Kinney, a retired Life Magazine reporter, four children: Susan Kinney Henley of Charlestown, RI, Barbara Lee Kinney of Croton-on-Hudson, NY, Joanne Kinney Smyth of Lexington, VA, John Harrison Kinney of Alexandria, VA; two grandchildren: Gabriel A. Sereni of Boulder, CO, and Elisabeth M. Sereni of Hollandale, FL; and three great-granddaughters.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2019