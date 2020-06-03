MAAS--Harrison D. The board, advisory council, staff, and membership of the NYC Audubon Society mourn the sudden loss of Harrison D. Maas on Memorial Day. Harry first joined the board when our organization was a fledgling and served as its President from 2011 to 2016. A consummate and generous birder, he was a fixture among the regulars in Central Park. Harry took great pleasure in introducing new people to wild birds, the Prairie Warbler being a favorite. Our heartfelt sympathy extends to his beloved sons, Andrew, Kevin, and Michael. Kathryn Heintz, Executive Director Jeffrey Kimball, President





