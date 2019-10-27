MELIKIAN--Dr. Harrout Earle, Age 88, passed away on July 20th, 2019. Harrout was married to Stephanie Friedman on September 10, 1977; they were married 42 Years. Harrout, also known as Mike, is survived by his wife Stephanie, his sister Mary, his sons Noah and Ara, daughters Karen and Deborah, and three grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mike is preceded in death by his father Earle, his mother Armenouhi and his daughter Susan. Mike was born in Providence, RI on October 13, 1930. He graduated from Classical High school, served honorably in the Air Force participating in the Berlin Airlift, graduated from Rhode Island College of Pharmacy, received a Masters in Microbiology from the University of Rhode Island. He then went on to receive his medical degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr. Melikian was an Ophthalmologist in Manhattan in solo practice for over 39 years. Serving as a clinical professor at Mt. Sinai and New York Eye & Ear Infirmary. He enjoyed baseball as a life-long Red Sox fan and at one point tried out in the minor league. He will be remembered as an honorable husband, loving father, and selfless physician with a stubborn nature that was both his greatest weakness and his greatest strength.



