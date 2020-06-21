HARRY ANSORGE

ANSORGE--Harry O. Harry O. Ansorge was born in New York City and died at home of renal failure on June 13, 2020 at age 91, surrounded by his loving family. Harry was known for his quick wit, keen intelligence, interest in politics, and commitment to civil rights and social justice. He loved and was devoted to his large family. Harry graduated from Cornell Law School and had a successful career, including at the New York State Commission for Human Rights and as in-house trademark counsel for Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Harry was a leader in the school integration movement in New York City in the mid-1960s, founding a city-wide organization called EQUAL to promote integration. At age 63, Harry pursued a lifelong dream and received a master's in social work, after which he worked with disadvantaged patients. Harry's beloved first wife, Eleanor Waldman Ansorge predeceased him in 1971. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Jane Lederer Ansorge, who loved him with great passion, and four children and their spouses: Laurie (Raymond), Susan (Bob), Mark (Deborah), and James (Kristen). He was greatly loved by his seven wonderful grandchildren. The Ansorge family wishes to thank Sharon Gordon for her devoted care at the end of Harry's life. Graveside services were held at Temple Israel Cemetery, Hastings-on-Hudson. Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.





