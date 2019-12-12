BAUER--Harry. The Yeshiva University family and the Board of Overseers of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law lament the recent passing of its 12-year Board member Harry Bauer z"l, who, with his wife, Lore, are YU Guardians. They established the Uri and Caroline Annual Memorial Lecture at Cardozo in memory of their son, Uriel Philip, and his wife, Caroline Susan, who perished in the 1987 Amtrak train crash. Among their many other important projects was the creation of, with their own donation and the donations of others whom they solicited for the project, the Libby M. Klaperman Chair in Jewish History at Stern College for Women in memory of the late wife of Rabbi Dr. Gilbert Klaperman. Harry Bauer was widely admired as a kind and passionate philanthropist who will be sorely missed by the YU family and all who knew him. Heartfelt condolences are extended to his beloved wife Lore Bauer and their children, Rosele and Daniel Frishwasser and family. Dr. Ari Berman, YU President Melanie Leslie, Dean of the Cardozo School of Law



