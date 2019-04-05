GORDON--Harry. After suffering complications from a fall, Harry died April 4, 2019 at the age of 89. A Korean War Veteran, Harry was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroism on Pork Chop Hill. He was a graduate of Bronx High School of Science and Syracuse University. He enjoyed athletics and was for many years President of the City Athletic Club and a member of Quaker Ridge Golf Club. He will be mourned by his sister Maxine Cutler and his children Melissa Gordon, Sheri Danehy (Kevin) and Daren Levitt (Melanie), his grandchildren Jake, Caroline, Paige, Logan, Eden and his niece and nephew Sara and Robert Cutler. Harry lived his life as he served his country-with integrity and honor.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2019