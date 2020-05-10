JACOBS--Harry Allan, Jr. Who led one of Wall Street's leading investment houses during the 1970's, passed away peacefully in his Longboat Key, FL home on Tuesday, May 5th. He was 98. Jacobs served as CEO and Chairman of Bache & Company, a pillar of post-war Wall Street, until the firm merged with Prudential in 1982. Jacobs' career at Bache was a paragon of the fraternal age of New York finance whose relationship-driven ethos contrasted with the "greed-is-good" mantra of the 1980's. Born in 1921 to Elsie Wolf Jacobs and Harry Jacobs, Sr., a renowned New York City architect, Mr. Jacobs spent his earlier years at his family's home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and their family camp in Lake Placid, NY. He went on to attend the Lincoln School and Dartmouth College where he met Marie Stevens of Hanover, NH on a ski hill in Woodstock, VT. After graduation, Jacobs began the two great loves of his life. He joined the Army Airforce, where he served as a flight instructor on B-25's for the reminder of World War II, and married Marie during leave from Basic Training. He continued to fly well into his 90's. After the war, Jacobs and Marie moved to New York where they began to build a family. Both avid skiers, they started taking month-long vacations with their children Nancy and Terry to Austria in the 1950's -- a tradition that continued for the next 40 years. Marie died in 1991. On a flying trip across the country Jacobs met Joanie Patterson of Sun Valley, ID. They were happily married from 1997 to 2007 when she died. Jacobs joined Bache & Company in 1946. Over the next four decades, Jacobs would help steer the company through the post-war boom - and its many crises - with an uncompromising commitment to values. In addition, he served as Chairman of the Democratic Business Council, a fundraiser for his longtime friend John Glenn's presidential campaign, and as a board member for the Trudeau Institute, Adirondack Medical Center and Chair of the Board of Paul Smith's College. He is survived by his daughter Nancy Jacobs Haneman and son, Terry Jacobs (Sally Harrison). He is also survived by his four loving grandchildren, Patricia Cox (Brian), Nicolle Keally (Alex), Andrew Jacobs (Michelle) and Steven Jacobs (Hannah) He was the loving great-grandfather of Breck Cox, Hadley, Cassidy and Taylor Keally and Bruce Jacobs. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his memory to the Adiron-dack Health Foundation at: www.adirondackhealth.org or Box 120, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.