KING--Harry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grand- father and caring physician to so many, passed away peacefully on May 23 at the age of 95. He is survived by sons, Richard (Erica) and Kenneth, daughter, Nanette Chern (Larry), and his grandchildren, Rachel Rapoport (Jay), Charlotte, Zoe and Adam and great-grand- children Ruthie and Emet. Throughout his long and rich life, he committed his considerable energies to family, the importance of education and the practice of medicine, having graduated from medical school at only 21 years of age. He approached all of these pursuits with relentless logic and a sense of humor too. His marriage to his wife, Esther, spanned nearly 62 beautiful years. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched. Graveside funeral services were held at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. Donations in his honor may be sent to the Children's Defense Fund (childrensdefense.org).
Published in New York Times on May 26, 2020.