HARRY KING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KING--Harry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grand- father and caring physician to so many, passed away peacefully on May 23 at the age of 95. He is survived by sons, Richard (Erica) and Kenneth, daughter, Nanette Chern (Larry), and his grandchildren, Rachel Rapoport (Jay), Charlotte, Zoe and Adam and great-grand- children Ruthie and Emet. Throughout his long and rich life, he committed his considerable energies to family, the importance of education and the practice of medicine, having graduated from medical school at only 21 years of age. He approached all of these pursuits with relentless logic and a sense of humor too. His marriage to his wife, Esther, spanned nearly 62 beautiful years. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched. Graveside funeral services were held at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. Donations in his honor may be sent to the Children's Defense Fund (childrensdefense.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved