HARRY NELSON

NELSON--Harry D., Jr., of Hanover, NH died on June 11, 2020. He was 91. His wife Sylvia Allen Nelson predeceased him in August 2019. After successful stints at Merrill Lynch, Salomon Brothers, and Dean Witter, he found a professional home at Neuberger Berman, where as a General Partner he first managed the Institutional Sales Department and later became a full-time Money Manager. Harry served on the boards of the Fleming Museum at the University of Vermont and the Children's Literacy Foundation. He and Sylvia provided scholarships to Dartmouth College, Vassar College, UVM, and Princeton University. He was a voracious reader of non-fiction, especially history, his college major. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth, his children Mark, Suzanne and Kate, and his three grandchildren Andrew, Sally, and Declan. At a later point in his career, Harry's co-workers presented him with a silver box, upon which was engraved this description of Scaramouche: "Born with the gift of laughter and the sense that the world was mad." He liked that.





