1/
HARRY NELSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NELSON--Harry D., Jr., of Hanover, NH died on June 11, 2020. He was 91. His wife Sylvia Allen Nelson predeceased him in August 2019. After successful stints at Merrill Lynch, Salomon Brothers, and Dean Witter, he found a professional home at Neuberger Berman, where as a General Partner he first managed the Institutional Sales Department and later became a full-time Money Manager. Harry served on the boards of the Fleming Museum at the University of Vermont and the Children's Literacy Foundation. He and Sylvia provided scholarships to Dartmouth College, Vassar College, UVM, and Princeton University. He was a voracious reader of non-fiction, especially history, his college major. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth, his children Mark, Suzanne and Kate, and his three grandchildren Andrew, Sally, and Declan. At a later point in his career, Harry's co-workers presented him with a silver box, upon which was engraved this description of Scaramouche: "Born with the gift of laughter and the sense that the world was mad." He liked that.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved