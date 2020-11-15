PLASTIK--Harry, age 67, passed away November 3, 2020 after a brave fight with cancer. Harry was a true friend and a mentor to many, making his mark in life with his passion for cooking and his everlasting advocacy for four-legged animals. Harry was truly a mensch. From his childhood days at the famous Ratner's restaurant to his successful career in executive search, he imparted wisdom, advice, and of course family recipes to all. He leaves behind his fiance Cheryl, her daughters Marnie and Alison, grandchildren Luke and Lexi, close friends, relatives and Princess Gemma. Harry and his kind heart will be missed. In memory, please send donations to the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation or The United States War Dogs Association.





