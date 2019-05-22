SCHICK--Harry L., a loving and well loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He is survived by his adoring wife, Eleanor, two wonderful daughters, Alicia, wife to Marc, and Pamela, wife to Kenneth, and was predeceased by his daughter, Susan. Harry was blessed with multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his generosity, intelligence, sharp wit, and spirited opinions. He was a partner and private money manager at First Manhattan Company. Harry was an admired and respected mentor and acknowledged for his vast accomplishments and aptitude. An outstanding student and scholar of life, he guest lectured for many years at both Yale and Columbia Universities. As an adult, Harry taught himself to speak and read fluent French for personal pleasure and to conduct business with his elite clients. He was quite the chess and bridge player, appreciated art and classical music, donated to numerous charities, and with his wife Eleanor traveled extensively. The world is a better place because of Harry and his loss leaves a great void in the hearts of those he touched. He will forever be lovingly remembered by his family.



