SCHICK--Harry L. First Manhattan Co. mourns the passing of Harry L. Schick, our longtime partner, colleague and friend. Harry joined the firm in 1966 with a focus on risk arbitrage. He became a partner of the firm in 1970, a position he held for more than 20 years. Harry applied his considerable acumen for securities analysis in managing client accounts until his retirement in 2017. He was a great teacher to many of us and was a caring, generous and witty man. Harry was an integral part of First Manhattan for more than 50 years and he will be sorely missed. We offer our condolences to his wife, Eleanor, and to his relatives and friends.



SCHICK--Harry L. First Manhattan Co. mourns the passing of Harry L. Schick, our longtime partner, colleague and friend. Harry joined the firm in 1966 with a focus on risk arbitrage. He became a partner of the firm in 1970, a position he held for more than 20 years. Harry applied his considerable acumen for securities analysis in managing client accounts until his retirement in 2017. He was a great teacher to many of us and was a caring, generous and witty man. Harry was an integral part of First Manhattan for more than 50 years and he will be sorely missed. We offer our condolences to his wife, Eleanor, and to his relatives and friends. Published in The New York Times on May 22, 2019

