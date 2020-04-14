SPIERA--Dr. Harry, the former Chief of Rheumatology at Mount Sinai Hospital and internationally recognized and beloved physician and educator, died on Saturday, April 11th. He was 88. Dr. Spiera is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Marilyn; his children, Penny, Robert and Jody; their spouses, Larry Turtel, Dawn Spiera and Ari Storch, to whom Harry was another parent; his sister, Golda Werman, her children and grandchildren; and his nine grandchildren, Benjamin, Daniel, Emily, Zachary, Kenny, Joseph, Jeremy, Marley and Jesse; his siblings-in-law Amy and Howard Rubenstein, Ellie and Edgar Cullman, and their children and grandchildren, all of whom deeply loved him. Dr. Spiera was revered and adored by those fortunate enough to have known him, and he will be sorely missed by all.



